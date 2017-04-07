Pattaya leaders want to turn back clock on Songkran

Put on your wellies, it’s that time of year. Pattaya’s official Songkran Festival begins this coming week with a nine-day festival on Walking Street April 12-20th. Pattaya officials say they will attempt to turn back the clock to gentler times when the Thai New Year meant solemn tradition, not water guns, although history suggests they may have their work cut out for them. Officially, Songkran runs April 13-15th throughout most of Thailand and up until April 19th here in Pattaya/Naklua.

City spokesman Pinit Maneerat led a March 27th planning meeting for Pattaya’s official Songkran Festival on the South Pattaya nightlife strip April 12-20th.

Activities such as food offerings, pouring water on Buddha images, and making sand pagodas will be organized each of the nine days. The city wants Walking Street businesses to decorate their storefronts and have employees dress in traditional costume for the festival.

“If you think back to old times, some of you might not be able to imagine how Songkran was. But if you visit Pattaya this Songkran, you will clearly see. We will be back to the Thai way of living and Thai traditions of the past,” Pinit claimed.

It all sounds good but the chances of walking down walking street during this year and being confronted by a water warrior in a skimpy bikini are still pretty high if you ask me.

Source: Pattaya Mail