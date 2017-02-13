The new ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin service gets official opening ceremony

The minister of transport, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith officially opened the new ferry service between Pattaya and Hua Hin, with the ceremony taking place at the Bali Hai Pier.

The new service is the latest development in the government scheme which aims at developing connections between major ports in the gulf of Thailand.

The vessel that will be used has been named “Royal One”. The high speed catamaran will take around 2 hours to complete the 116 km journey. That’s just over a third of what it usually takes to travel from Pattaya to Hua Hin by car.

The catamaran has a total of 346 seats, of which 286 are economy class, a further 44 business class, and then 2 VIP rooms which can seat 8.

Modern bag scanners as well as all the latest security equipment have been installed to ensure the safety of all passengers.

The Thai PM has recently given his full support, and made the development of water transport, both for goods and people, one of his top priorities.