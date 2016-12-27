Pattaya to Hua Hin ferry set to sail from January 12th

After months of speculation, backwards and forwards over correct paperwork etc. the proposed ferry service from Pattaya to Hua Hin and back is set to make it’s first journey on January 12th.

The main hold up has been due concerns over the stability of the Bali Hai peer however, reinforcements have now been made and final checks will have been completed by the end of this month, according to Harbor Master Ekarat Khantaro.

The vessel that will be put into action has been made in china and is currently in the process of delivery here to Thailand. It is said to be 38 meters long, with a capacity to carry 339 seated passengers.

Top speed is a whopping 34 knots meaning a total journey time of approximately 1 hour 45 minutes to reach it’s destination.

Cost of the service has not yet been confirmed, but reports say that it will be around the 1,200 Baht mark for a one-way ticket.