Pattaya-Hua Hin ferry still not launched

Although the ferry service from Pattaya to Hua Hin had commenced first service on January 1, but until today the actual service still could not be launched due to the turbulent sea.

Five days after the company, Royal Passenger Line, scheduled the maiden 113-kilometre voyage from Pattaya to Hua Hin on January 1, Royal One ship still could not set sail as strong winds and high waves in the Gulf of Thailand remaining the problem.

The company could only allow its ferry to just cruise around Koh Larn island with passengers in board free of charge.

It earlier set January 1-15 as the dates for free rides on its test sail from Pattaya to Hua Hin and will start collecting fares after finishing the 15-day free service.

It will begin charging 1,250 baht single trip for normal class from January 16.

The ship, Royal One, was scheduled to set sail from Pattaya’s Bali Hai pier to Hua Hin at 9.00 am on a 1.40 hour voyage and return on the same day at 5.00 pm.

-Thai PBS