Pattaya hotel with illegal pool is also an illegal hotel

On November 22 the manager of the Pattaya hotel at the center of the swimming pool controversy announced that demolition work has already begun.

Sixty-four year old Mr Wattanun Yimlamai, of the Golden Cliff Hotel in Pratumnak Soi 5, said that workers have already arrived to dismantle the sea-side pool that was built on public land.

However this appears to be only a gesture in an attempt to satisfy town planners and harbor authorities, that the hotel will comply with the fifteen day demolition order, as two men with sledgehammers will not be able to complete the task in time.

Mr Wattanun insists that the hotel will comply with the order which he says will cost in excess of one-million baht.

However they are waiting to hear from the authorities about exactly how much demolition work needed to be completed

He explained that the previous owners of the building had built the illegal pool in 1995 and when it was converted into a hotel in 2007 the new owners had not checked the licenses.

He claims that when he became manager in 2008 he was unaware that there were no permissions for the pool.

The hotel has now been closed by the authorities, despite claiming to be fully booked until April 2017, because it only holds a license to provide monthly condo rentals and has no permits to operate as a daily hotel.

Mr Wattanun has also confirmed that the thirty-five staff will be paid until November 25 and, after that, he is resigning as manage rand that the owners would have to take responsibility for the building and business.

