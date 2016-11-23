Pattaya hotel with illegal pool is also an illegal hotel

Manager claims the pool will be removed within fifteen dsays

On November 22 the manager of the Pattaya hotel at the center of the swimming pool controversy announced that demolition work has already begun.

Sixty-four year old Mr Wattanun Yimlamai, of the Golden Cliff Hotel in Pratumnak Soi 5, said that workers have already arrived to dismantle the sea-side pool that was built on public land.

Pattaya hotel with Illegal infinity pool shut down

However this appears to be only a gesture in an attempt to satisfy town planners and harbor authorities, that the hotel will comply with the fifteen day demolition order, as two men with sledgehammers will not be able to complete the task in time.

Mr Wattanun insists that the hotel will comply with the order which he says will cost in excess of one-million baht.

However they are waiting to hear from the authorities about exactly how much demolition work needed to be completed

He explained that the previous owners of the building had built the illegal pool in 1995 and when it was converted into a hotel in 2007 the new owners had not checked the licenses.

He claims that when he became manager in 2008 he was unaware that there were no permissions for the pool.

The hotel has now been closed by the authorities, despite claiming to be fully booked until April 2017, because it only holds a license to provide monthly condo rentals and has no permits to operate as a daily hotel.

Mr Wattanun has also confirmed that the thirty-five staff will be paid until November 25 and, after that, he is resigning as manage rand that the owners would have to take responsibility for the building and business.

  • Ken

    If they are serious about dealing with corruption and dishonesty, they need to take drastic steps in order to demonstrate that fact to others planning or sanctioning illegal developments.
    They should be made to demolish the whole building, and all those involved with any related illegal dealings should all be prosecuted and given very stiff sentences.

  • Ken

    I can see from those pictures. Those soldiers are so proud of their great achievement.

  • mike mongerer

    The pool has been there for more than 20 years, the hotel has been operating for the last 19, and now during the start of high season the authorities want it shut down and demolished??? Considering the place was fully booked until April, putting 35 workers out of a job and cancelling all those tourist reservations is another black eye for Thailand and tourism. The Thai authorities aren’t handling this situation very well. Let the owner pay a fine and stay in business before those two clowns with the sledge hammers do any more damage to that beautiful pool.

    • What sort of a deterrent is that, ‘pay a fine & stay in business’, isn’t that an apt description of ‘tea money’. Owner should pay to have all unauthorised structures demolished and land reverted back to pre-1995 state, owner also pays a shockingly huge fine and is barred from involvement in all future hotel business ventures.

      • Ken

        That is indeed what you would expect to happen in any civilised country.

      • mike mongerer

        That sounds good in theory, but you also have to be practical. Like I said earlier, enforcing the coastal construction laws would force them to tear down half of Walking Street. A better way to handle it is to just acknowledge past law-breaking, accept it, and then start strict enforcement for all NEW construction. “Civilized” countries do this this kind of thing all the time. Just look at the USA’s Immigration and Reform act of 1986. Basically, they said all aliens that had been in the country for more than 4 years could be made legal.

  • kitadech

    why only now has the pool found to be illegal????

    • Ken

      There are so many illegal structures built by these cowboys.
      It takes the new authorities time to deal with them all. Let’s hope they continue with what they have started, and eventually have them all demolished. Including the West side of Walking Street.
      Then prosecute the owners and corrupt officials who gave the permissions with the full force of the law.

  • kitadech

    how can someone build a complete hotel that is illegal….well we are in thailand so it must be possible !!!

    • Ken

      For sure this is possible. last year there was a resort in Korat that was owned by a high ranking police officer which was built within a national park.
      That one has already been demolished I believe.
      It’s high time some of these dishonest and corrupt Thai men were brought to order.

  • Luke

    Two guys are trying to demolish the pool with Sledgehammers!
    they could try draining the pool first!
    would be much faster using large hydraulic equipment: elevated work platforms, cranes, excavators and bulldozers. to really move things on try the use of a wrecking ball, a heavy weight on a cable that is swung by a crane into the side of the buildings. Wrecking balls are especially effective against masonry, but are less easily controlled and often less efficient than other methods. Newer methods may use rotational hydraulic shears and silenced rock-breakers attached to excavators to cut or break through wood, steel, and concrete. The use of shears is especially common when flame cutting would be dangerous. but i guess two guys with sledgehammers is more cost effective O_o

    • Joey

      Thanks for the info who needs google when we have you here

    • taff

      Looking at the ariel photo of the hotel I doubt you will get a crane, excavator or bulldozer anywhere near the pool. Looks like the two guys with sledgehammers have got a nice steady job for the next year.

  • Ok now

    cough cough walking street next ???……….oh well it will now return to just a normal Thai beach with drug users and rats…………logic in Thailand not allowed.

  • mike mongerer

    Pattaya One,

    How about an update to this story? How did the two guys with sledge hammers manage?