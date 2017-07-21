Not again – Pattaya “Environmental Disaster Zone II”

By Online Admin -
14
998

Not again – Pattaya “Environmental Disaster Zone II”

No sooner has Pattaya recovered from having the filthiest sea in Thailand than the black sludge and effluent are back.

Now questions are being asked by the media about what happened to a large budget to clean up water treatment at the resort.

What was billed as more of an environmental disaster zone than a high class resort last week, is now back to being a cesspit.

Sophon Cable TV said that yesterday a 300 meter stretch of beach around South Pattaya and the old port area was just as bad as ever.

Shamed into action last week the cleaners of the local authority and the military had been out in force.

Now it looks like they will have to come back to continue to do what many in Pattaya fear will be a recurring theme: “Sticking a plaster on a gaping wound”.

Sophon cable said that the gaping wound is filthy water, pollution and excrement that is pumped into the sea that is just blown back ashore time and again.

They reported that that the area was as bad as ever yesterday and added some caustic comments as toxic as the pollution stating that 60 million baht was meant to have been spent this year on the pollution of the beaches in the area without any results.

This was part of a 27 million baht EEC fund to upgrade the resorts sewage infrastructure topped up to 60 million by the interior ministry.

Questions are being asked as to how this money was spent. Sophon said the work was all meant to have been completed by July.

Source: Thai Visa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • A balanced view

    “Questions are being asked what happened to the large budget to clean up Pattaya beach”………I am sure many could come up with a few suggestions of where the budget went.

    • Ken Anderson

      Yes!!
      As you may well imagine, I have a few idea’s of my own regarding that statement.
      I would say they spent a few baht on some rolls of plastic bags, sent some plebs out collecting litter, and pocketed the balance.

      Any more suggestions as to where it may have gone?

  • ken

    Now questions are being asked by the media about what happened to a large budget to clean up water treatment at the resort.—I will take that for question for a 100 Baht, the answer is it is in the coffers of the bent Thai authorities who have no interest in anything other than their own.

    • Guest

      You hate that country so much that it is almost painful to think of you, ungrateful immigrant trapped in a place he despises so much. If it is a money issue Kenny Boy, do not be shy: open an online subscription to buy your one way ticket to somewhere else (like the big tattooed guy did to feed the soi dogs) and advertise it on P1 I am sure that a lot of readers will be glad to contribute.

  • St George

    Grey Sea, cloudy skies and filthy brown litter strewn beach! that pic will draw in the crowds seeking a sunny tropical seaside vacation

    • paul

      over to koh larn every time for me if my plan for a day at the beach why go pats beach or jomtien or even cosy beach with all the hawking all day on the beaches if i wanted a watch a hat a towel a t-shirt plus other things then i sure woundnt be going to the beach- ho no capitals again today

      • St George

        Ho Ho Santa Claus

      • Charles Fart

        The honor graduate of the Jacky Boy and Guesty Boy H0mo school of English.

  • soidog

    On closer examination of the paperwork, the clean up operation involving a ‘large budget’ was meant to read ‘a large bucket’ the commitee would like to apologise for any misunderstanding.

  • Bahtbus

    Someone got rich on that scheme!

  • paulk

    The biggest problem is the invisible one: Raw sewage pumped out to sea. Every new hotel, every new building is more bacteria-filled human sludge pumped into the water.

    It takes one shift in the current to send it all on to the beach.

    The bravest people in the world are the ones who swim in that slime.

  • paulk

    > “What was billed as more of an environmental disaster zone than a high class resort last week, is now back to being a cesspit.”

    I don’t believe anyone in history has ever referred to Pattaya as a ‘high class resort’

    • Ken Anderson

      According to Pattaya’s finest, it is ”South East Asia’s premier family resort”!!!

  • Ken Anderson

    First they need to educate the self righteous ones in this wasteland to dispose of their rubbish in a correct and considerate manner, rather than simply leaving it on the floor, throwing it into water or hanging it in trees. That is mission impossible number 1.
    Secondly the authorities need to invest in their world class infrastructure, rather than their own bank accounts and stop pumping raw sewage into rivers or the sea. Mission impossible number 2.
    Thirdly businesses need to invest and clean up their act and stop discharging effluent into rivers and the sea, but that will mean them spending money!!!! So mission impossible number 3.
    Finally the authorities will need to embark on years and years of cleaning up, decades of filth, as opposed to just picking up some litter on the beach when they are shamed into action. Again this will cost money, so mission impossible number 4.
    Something tells me nothing will change any time soon!!