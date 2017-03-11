Take a look at what the cops found in Pattaya yesterday

Pattaya cops and the military made raids on 25 locations in and around Pattaya yesterday in a drive to “improve safety and inspire confidence for tourists”.

This time the target was not the sex trade or even shisha clubs – the cops were after guns.

They found 13 weapons of various sizes from handguns to rifles along with 300 bullets. The weapons were being sold on social media and delivered to criminals through the post.

Ten grams of ice, methamphetamine, was also discovered.

Top brass police led by chief Surachet Hakpan went to some of the locations that were raided then decamped to Pattaya tourist police HQ to explain to reporters about the various weaponry discovered and talk about the good day’s work making the resort safer.

Surachet said that Pattaya was an important place for tourism that was recognized throughout the world. The safety of tourists and their belongings was very important as was tourist confidence.

He added that over the last four months 500 weapons have been confiscated along with 30,000 rounds of ammunition in the war on weapons entitled “Removing guns from the criminals’ lairs”.

The force were especially targeting tourist towns for the war on weapons with Pattaya, Phuket and Chiang Mai at the top of the list, said Surachet.