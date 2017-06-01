Pattaya boomtown – Russian and Chinese “quality tourists” flooding back as resort becomes hub of Sport Tourism, claims TAT

By Online Admin -
3
341

Pattaya boomtown – Russian and Chinese “quality tourists” flooding back as resort becomes hub of Sport Tourism, claims TAT

An upbeat Thai Rath reported from Koh Larn yesterday quoting a Pattaya Tourism Authority representative that “quality tourists” were visiting in droves.

And the huge numbers were arriving despite it being the low season and raining every day.

Suladda Sarutilawan of Pattaya TAT said that the government’s crackdown on “zero dollar” tours was seeing a marked rise in “quality tourists” from China.

She said they were spending lots and boosting the local economy at a time when visitors are usually harder to find.

Suladda said that Russian visitors were now coming like they used to years ago.

She further credited the re-branding of Pattaya as a hub for Sports Tourism saying events like the triathlon last weekend and the marathon set to take place in July are attracting thousands who might not normally come to the resort.

She said that 10,000 are expected in town for the marathon on July 16th and 300-400 of those would be those quality Chinese she spoke of.

Source: Thai Visa

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Chinese and Russians do not partake in any sporting event without some form performance enhancing drugs and what better place to get those than in this wasteland. The idea that this brothel of a town can be anything other than a race to see who finish sex first is laughable. The temperature is too humid, the traffic is horrible, the Cops are inept and could not control traffic anywhere. The security is laughable and the judging of any sporting event by a Thai would be called into question for their lack of integrity. Oh and the athletes would be robbed, drugged, murdered, scammed and the women raped. Other than that it would be a great plan

  • Rule Britania

    What is a quality Chinese Tourist???? one that dosen´t walk around barefoot with a straw wok on his head?

  • Rule Britania

    And i guess a quality Russian tourist is one that dosen´t go to the beach with a Fanta bottle half full of vodka