Pattaya City begins multi billion baht electrical overhaul

Leading business owners and prominent figures in Pattaya alike have been told that a 3-billion-baht overhaul of the Pattaya electrical system has begun.

Speaking at the May 17 Pattaya Business & Tourism Association Meeting, PEA Pattaya manager Niruth Charoenchob said the utility currently is preparing for the massive construction job by building a new electric substation in the Chumsai neighborhood.

It is planned that the new system will be enough to support the growth of the city over the next five years.

The PEA is investing 11.7 billion baht to upgrade its infrastructure in Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Nakhon Ratchasima by 2021. The Pattaya portion of that is 3.1 billion baht.

As part of the project, 46 kilometers of overhead wiring will be moved below ground. The plan is to make the electricity supply more stable and reliable, very similar to the current system in place in Singapore.

The new system is not only aimed at improving output and efficiency, but also improving the eye-sore that both locals and tourists are faced with by the tangled net of wires we currently have now.

Work has already begun on Pattaya Center Road, starting from the entrance of Sukhumvit Road down to the Provincial Electricity Authority.

One lane will be blocked off from May 1 to July 31. People are being advised to avoid this route, with PEA mailing out announcements and apologies for the inconvenience.

Source: Pattaya Mail