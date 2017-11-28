Pattaya Beach support free WiFi

By Nnkhiaokam -
3
196

Pattaya beach support free WiFi

The City of Pattaya spent THB24 million to get 24 wifi hotspots installed along the city’s main beach for use by locals and vacationers, reported Bangkok Post.

Now, you never need to be unplugged. Just look for the @Pattaya City Free WiFi network and get two free hours of service every day so you can answer work emails, get annoyed by politics, or log onto Tinder and find a mystery date for the evening while you lounge in the sand.

Actually, it might not be such a bad idea to distract beachgoers from the city’s less than pristine seashore in Pattaya. Then again, now that they have internet access, are those on the beach that much more likely to post pictures of possible sewage sightings and garbage in the sand

Either way, the free internet service starts at Dusit Thani beach and ends near Bali Hai pier.  Source: Coconuts Bangkok

  • Sly

    THB24 million would pay for 80,000 man days of rubbish collection, or 219 collectors scouring the beach each and every day. Just saying.

  • ken

    Waste of public funds as cell phones today all have data that can be used to access the net and check emails and the phone can even be turned into a hot spot. Another service not needed in the least bit.

  • Tony Akhurst

    Once again the city council is throwing away money that could of been spent for urgent road repairs. (Were do they get their prioryties.)