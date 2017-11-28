Pattaya beach support free WiFi
The City of Pattaya spent THB24 million to get 24 wifi hotspots installed along the city’s main beach for use by locals and vacationers, reported Bangkok Post.
Now, you never need to be unplugged. Just look for the @Pattaya City Free WiFi network and get two free hours of service every day so you can answer work emails, get annoyed by politics, or log onto Tinder and find a mystery date for the evening while you lounge in the sand.
Actually, it might not be such a bad idea to distract beachgoers from the city’s less than pristine seashore in Pattaya. Then again, now that they have internet access, are those on the beach that much more likely to post pictures of possible sewage sightings and garbage in the sand
Either way, the free internet service starts at Dusit Thani beach and ends near Bali Hai pier. Source: Coconuts Bangkok