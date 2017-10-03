Pattaya beach now dubbed War Zone 

By Nnkhiaokam -
Pattaya beach now dubbed War Zone by tourists

The tourists were now calling a 200 meter stretch of North Pattaya beach a war zone.     This was because of:                                                                                                    * Huge bags of sand that no one seemed to be doing anything with
* What they called bunkers on the beach
* Mountains of trash
* And now, to complete the war zone analogy, the refugees have even moved in….well, the homeless.

The title of the war zone was given by tourists for the area from the Dusit Resort heading towards South Pattaya. No one from the private contractors seemed to be there when reporters came calling. The homeless had moved in after fences were ripped out.

What was once a “world class” beach is now a tip, they said, once again repeating the mantra that this was “damaging the image of Pattaya”. With the high season fast approaching the media called on the authorities to ensure that the work at the beach was hurried up.

Thai media has been increasingly vocal in recent weeks slamming contractors and the authorities for the state of the beach and other pressing local issues. Source: Manager Online

  • Tony Akhurst

    Nothing will change as nobody in the government gives a dam and they will just sit on their fat backsides until hell freezes over.

  • Ken Anderson

    I dare say the budget for these works has already expired due to embezzlement. They will be waiting for release of further funding before work can continue.

  • Glockandspiel

    Those self-righteous tourists who complain about the state of the beach are probably the same ones who littered it in the first place. Cleaning up this mess is a thankless task, as a lot of the trash is washed up from the sea. Pattaya will never be a world class beach resort and the city officials should concentrate their efforts in maintaining its world class reputation as a brothel. They should clean out the beer bars of the old boilers and replace them with some fresh meat.

  • No problem

    I don’t see the problem. Every tourist can take one of the sandbags and put the sand where he wants it. They are (still) free of charge.