Two more boats to ply Pattaya – Hua Hin route later this month

Two more high speed catamarans will soon be plying the Pattaya to Hua Hin route after the successful introduction of the service that began in February.

Sophon Cable reported on Facebook that “Royal 2” and “Royal 3” are set to join the original “Royal 1” service after checks have been made of the boats.

Pattaya harbor master Ekachai Khantaro said that the service introduced by Royal Passenger Liner Co Ltd had been as expected and now the service is set to be expanded.

The two new boats have virtually the same specifications as “Royal 1” but are in fact a little larger. They can each carry 350-360 passengers.

Ekachai said that after seaworthiness checks have been completed it will be decided what schedule the new boats will follow that will best suit the needs of the travelling public.

He expected things to be ready for the service to be expanded to three boats later this month.

Source: STV Pattaya