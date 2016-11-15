Passengers flying into and out of Thailand must pay new Bt15 surcharge each per flight

Based on the total passenger numbers from two flights per trip per person, the new surcharge should generate Bt1.1 billion per year.

PASSENGERS travelling in and out Thailand now have to pay a surcharge of Bt15 per person per flight segment. The funds raised from the surcharge will be primarily used for improvements to the country’s aviation system as overseen by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, such as upgraded safety standards. But the move has angered the head of a travel agents’ association.

The CAAT and the International Air Transport Association agreed on November 1 to implement the new charge, but it did not go into full effect until yesterday.

The extra fee is being added to air-ticket prices by IATA members, and the global aviation authority will also get a cut of the proceeds.

  • pattaya_bob

    Ok I am finished with Thailand now….Bye

    • Leburn

      LOL,

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      If your that hard up for a Bob or two i can loan you the few extra baht .

  • kitadech

    people already pay a large sum in taxes this is just an additional tax on passegers

  • Rainer Ammann

    Adaptation of price to inflation.
    Inflation: People getting same incomes, yet paying higher each year. Programmed impoverishment. Yet this fee is tiny, won’t be noticed. Don’t fly!

  • Glyn B

    you gotta laugh,,just how many times can you shoot yourself in the foot ? they need some more money so charge the tourists , AMAZING THAILAND

  • kitadech

    years ago passengers had to pay a 500 baht departure fee, this eventually was incorporated into the air fare now we are having, again, to pay a tax for arriving or departing Thailand