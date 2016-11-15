Passengers flying into and out of Thailand must pay new Bt15 surcharge each per flight

PASSENGERS travelling in and out Thailand now have to pay a surcharge of Bt15 per person per flight segment. The funds raised from the surcharge will be primarily used for improvements to the country’s aviation system as overseen by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, such as upgraded safety standards. But the move has angered the head of a travel agents’ association.

The CAAT and the International Air Transport Association agreed on November 1 to implement the new charge, but it did not go into full effect until yesterday.

The extra fee is being added to air-ticket prices by IATA members, and the global aviation authority will also get a cut of the proceeds.

There’s more….

