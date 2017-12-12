Parents charged for sexually assaulting their own child

Police said they now have in custody a mother and stepfather accused of sexually assaulting their toddler and selling the footage to a Line group they’ve traced to Bangkok.

The unidentified stepfather was captured and charged Sunday after eluding police three days after the child’s mother was arrested. Both now stand charged with violating the Computer Crime Act, human trafficking and sexually assaulting a child. They allegedly uploaded at least three videos showing their rape of the 25-year-old woman’s 3-year-old son to a Line group that paid them 400 baht every time they did so.

“We arrested the stepfather yesterday,” Songpol Sangkasem of Phitsanulok police said Monday morning. “Both of them have been charged with the same three charges.”

Both parents are being held in the custody of the Phitsanulok Provincial Court.

No other members of the Line group, where people reportedly paid to be members and others were paid to post sex videos, have been identified yet, Songpol said, adding that police were “rushing” to find them.

Two potential suspects may be in Bangkok, however.

Songpol said investigators are tracing transactions in the mother’s bank account to find those involved in group. As of Monday, police were waiting for bank documents to confirm the identities of two female suspects in Bangkok so arrest warrants could be obtained.

All participants of the group are liable to face charges, he said. A woman who paid the parents for the clips, a Ratchaburi-based suspect named “Ae,” is still on the run.

Songpol said police are not identifying the arrested couple because it could identify the child, who is under the care of a psychologist at a provincial family shelter.

“The child is under protection by social services. They say he’s okay,” Songpol said. “I’m sorry I can’t tell you any more yet. It’s a secret investigation.”

Source: Khaosod

  • ken

    There are no words to explain the unexplainable but that statement applies only in the real world as everything is acceptable in this wasteland to these savages. Unfortunately there is no hope for this young one whose life is now destroyed by the choices these criminal Thais made,

  • JACK

    Despicable vile crime against an infant, only death by firing squad will suffice for these pair of Demons! give the boy up for adoption to a loving respectable family to give him the love and protection he deserves and the chance in life that every child should have!

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      This is the type of sick sh*t you moron barberian English wife beater and kiddy fiddlers are known for .

  • private pile

    400baht !!!!!! To do that wtf

  • Sly

    That’s it, I renounce my humanity and am joining another species. Though its a tough choice between flies, cockroaches and rats to get step up from people.

    • JACK

      Flies are just in it for the buzz, Cockroaches just like getting hot and sweaty and crawling peacefully around, Rats when well fed are quite sociable animals, Humans are definitely the most dangerous animal on the planet!

  • Guest

    Send them in jail for the rest of their lives

  • Ken Anderson

    “The child is under protection by social services. They say he’s okay,”

    Well of course they would say that, but the reality of the situation is most likely very different, this poor child is probably now in even greater danger.
    To what depths will the self righteous ones plumb, and all for just 400bt a pop. What truly disgusting people.