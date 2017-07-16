Parasail operators blame deceased Australian, 70, for falling from harness

The two parasail business operators that took Australian tourist Roger John Hussey, 70 for the ride that would end his life when he fell from his harness and hit the water below blame the deceased man for his death and the fact that they are now in jail with a recklessness causing death charge.

Hussey fell into the waters near Kata Beach while his Thai wife, Busabong Thongsangka, took what was supposed to be a vacation video from the shore. He survived the 70 meter fall but died from complications at the hospital, reported Daily News.

The CEO and company founder was scheduled to return to Australia on July 14th.

Boat driver Monthian Jandaeng, 44, and tandem parasailer Rungroj Rakcheep, 38, said Hussey was to blame for his demise and they had operated for a decade without any other issues.

They claim that Hussey did not hold onto the areas he was told to and instead let his arms fly free. When he tried to place his hands back on the harness, he accidentally released himself while Rungroj remained in the harness.

Parasailing was still happening as normal on Kata Beach today, despite the accident. Operators say they’ve taken precautions by checking equipment and giving tourists detailed instructions on the sport.

Source: coconuts