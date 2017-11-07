Pakistani restaurant owner stabbed in neck in Pattaya

Pakistani restaurant owner stabbed in Pattaya

Pattaya Police have begun an investigation into an alleged stabbing of a Pakistani restaurant owner on November 6th.

Police were first alerted of the incident when the victim himself strolled into the police station at Soi 9, with a visible wound to his neck. He told police that he had been the victim of an attack by a group of men and was stabbed in the neck by a man with a knife.

The victim was later identified as Mr. Usaman, aged 33 years old.

Police questioned the victim as to why or what may have caused the gang of men to want attack him, to which he responded by saying there had been a dispute and jealousy as to why he had many customers in his restaurant, whilst the nearby competitor has no one.

After the attack took place, the victim told police that he took himself to the nearest hospital to get himself patched up, before making his was to the police station to report the incident.

The victim went on to tell police that he had seen the attackers drinking a short while before the attack. An argument broke out but the victim managed to fend of the men, but only for a short while, until back up arrived and the victim quickly became outnumbered.

Police are studying CCTV to get a lead in the case.

Source: Sanook