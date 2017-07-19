Overturned lorry leaves one dead in Pattaya

At around 1:00pm on July 17th, Pattaya police and emergency services were called to the scene of an overturned lorry which resulted in 1 fatality.

The incident took place of the number 36 motorway just on the the outskirts of Pattaya City.

Arriving at the scene, police found the victim, a 38 year old Thai male, still trapped under the vehicle, which was on it’s side.

Tools were brought out to lift the lorry so that it was possible to drag the body out. Due to the extent of the injuries suffered in the accident, the victim had sadly already passed away and was pronounced at the scene.

His body was wrapped up by emergency services and taken to a local hospital for a full postmortem.

Fortunately, there were no other vehicles or people involved or injured in the accident.

Unfortunately for police, there was no eye witnesses to the incident, but after gathering several bits of evidence and photos, they believe that the lorry was travelling at speed. A greasy road surface after heavy rain earlier in the is thought to be the reason the driver may have lost control of his vehicle causing it to overturn and crush the victim.