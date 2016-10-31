Overpricing Lotto Vendor Nicked

At 3pm, on the afternoon of October 30, a Banglamung police team went to investigate a group of Lottery Ticket vendors in front of Petchthong 99, South Pattaya Road.

Reports had been received that several vendors were selling tickets in excess of the legal price and so they sent undercover officers in to find out what was going on. Out of a group of vendors most were selling tickets at a fair price, but one of them, fifty-eight year old Mr Boonchu Teerawat, was found to be charging in excess of 100 baht.

During questioning he claimed only to be an employee of the owner of a nearby gold-shop and he was ‘only doing as he was told.’

He has been charged with ‘selling overpriced lottery tickets’ and sent to Pattaya police station. He now faces a 10,000 baht fine and/or one month in prison.

Twenty-nine year old Mr Sufarayo Yako was also arrested and 2,700 illegal lottery tickets were confiscated. he has admitted to selling unofficial lottery tickets.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

  • XXL

    “Out of a group of vendors most were selling tickets at a fair price”. I thought the price is 80 Baht. But now I read it should be a fair price. So what now? And what is fair? And fair for whom? The bad luck might start already when you try to buy one…

  • ken

    Thai Men just doing what they do best, being lazy and dishonest.
    I try to avoid any dealings with Thai men where ever possible, particularly those that approach you with their false put on smiles.
    I would always advise anyone else to do the same.

  • kitadech

    why not sell lottery tickets at Govenment outlets such as post offices then the price should be contained to 80 baht per ticket !!!!

  • ken

    Like all other Thai men, this one is dishonest as all the others. Never trust a Thai man now especially one that is talking.

  • kitadech

    It states a group was “selling for a fair price” it should state what price they were selling them for, which should be 80 baht !!!

  • pattaya_bob

    I always pay 100 Baht so the vendor can make a profit..
    100 Baht is a fair price…

    • kitadech

      your wrong in your head if you ALWAYS pay 100 baht, you should pay the going rate for a ticket which is 80 baht….the vendors are making money by selling tickets at 80 baht they get paid on the number that they sell. Bet you dont buy a beer priced at 100 baht (SAY) down walikng street and say to the bar “OH I will give you 200 baht ” so you can make a bigger profit….or do you??

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      then the rest of the farangs are expected to pay the same price then .

  • adrian

    I notice that vendors usually sell some tickets for 80 baht,but they still sell sets for about 100 baht a ticket.

  • le chef

    i always ask the price, if they say 90 or over i wave them off. there”s a disabled girl on a three wheeled trike around S/B market charges 80 baht i always give her 100 baht honesty goes a long way with me

