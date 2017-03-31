Out with drugs – police clearing up Pattaya beach road

Reporters went out with plain clothes police to find drug dealers on beach Road,Pattaya – with a video being made detailing their successes in cracking down on crime at the resort.

The video shows the detectives rounding up and interviewing several people. Some drugs had been stashed in parts of the beach and one man was seen to throw his drugs away when investigators approached.

Out of all the culprits that were caught, only two admitted their involvement in selling drugs to Thais and foreigners on the beach.

Thammarong Kularbsri, 32, was associated with two blocks of ganja and Wattana Uamtang, 43, was suspected of dealing in ice, methamphetamines.

A further ten people suspected of dealing had their details taken and were released due to lack of evidence, however police will be monitoring their activity in the near future.

Reporters said that the Thursday morning patrol was mounted on police orders to rid the resort of crime ranging from the sex trade to bag snatching, possession of weapons and the illegal drug trade.

The push continues to clean up the image of Pattaya, but surely small time Beach Road drug dealers are only the tip of the iceberg.

Source: Siam News