Onyx Club in Bangkok hitting new heights

Dry-ice belching cannons, beaming lasers and blowing confetti will accompany driving electro house and techno all on one night in Onyx RCA.

To celebrate being listed among the World’s Top 100 Clubs by British magazine DJ Mag, Onyx will bring globetrotting German electro house producer DJ Tujamo, fresh from the Tomorrowland Festival, to town Dec. 1.

More additions to the lineup will be announced at a later date.

Onyx opened in 2014 in the city’s nightclub district of RCA and became a popular destination for EDM and commercial electro house and techno. DJ Mag last year ranked it No. 92 of the world’s top 100 clubs.

Tujamo; who’s remixed David Guetta singles with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber; was also ranked one of the World’s Top 100 DJs.

Source: Khaosod