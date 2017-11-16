One trip with Speed boat to visit The War Ships 15-18 Nov. 2017
1.SPEEDBOAT
Price: 480 Baht Total Passenger: 24 pax. Tour Duration: 1.5 Hrs. Trips Departure from: 9 AM – 6 PM 1 Ticket Included: 1 Snacksbox (Snacks and fruits) And receive 1 Souvenir Keychain Free Pick-up & Drop-off
2. Join Farry (Fisher Man Boat)
Price: 250 Baht
Total Passenger: 80-100 Pax.
Tour Duration: 2.30 ชม.
Departure Time:
Morning: 09:30-12:00
10:30-13:00
11:30-14:00
Afternoon: 12:30-15:00
13:30-16:00
14:30-17:00
**Free Pick-up & Drop-off
Children under 130 cm. free of charge but need to be under parent close supervisor. and allow on Ferry Boat tour only.
The Tour Schedule start from 15 – 18 November 2017
Tour Hours: : 9 AM – PM
Free delivery from 3rd Road. Aumporn Seafood – Balihai Pier
Ticket Counter: 1. infront of Bus stop area on 3rd Road 2. at Balihai Pier
For More Information please call : 099-608-8886
Source: welovepattaya58/ipattaya