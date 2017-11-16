One trip with Speed boat to visit The War Ships 15-18 Nov. 2017

1.SPEEDBOAT

Price: 480 Baht Total Passenger: 24 pax. Tour Duration: 1.5 Hrs. Trips Departure from: 9 AM – 6 PM 1 Ticket Included: 1 Snacksbox (Snacks and fruits) And receive 1 Souvenir Keychain Free Pick-up & Drop-off

2. Join Farry (Fisher Man Boat)

Price: 250 Baht

Total Passenger: 80-100 Pax.

Tour Duration: 2.30 ชม.

Departure Time:

Morning: 09:30-12:00

10:30-13:00

11:30-14:00

Afternoon: 12:30-15:00

13:30-16:00

14:30-17:00

**Free Pick-up & Drop-off

Children under 130 cm. free of charge but need to be under parent close supervisor. and allow on Ferry Boat tour only.

The Tour Schedule start from 15 – 18 November 2017

Tour Hours: : 9 AM – PM

Free delivery from 3rd Road. Aumporn Seafood – Balihai Pier

Ticket Counter: 1. infront of Bus stop area on 3rd Road 2. at Balihai Pier

For More Information please call : 099-608-8886

Source: welovepattaya58/ipattaya