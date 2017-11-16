One trip with Speed boat to visit The War Ships 15-18 Nov. 2017

One trip with Speed boat to visit The War Ships 15-18 Nov. 2017

1.SPEEDBOAT 

Price: 480 Baht                                                                                                        Total Passenger: 24 pax.                                                                                            Tour Duration: 1.5 Hrs.                                                                                            Trips Departure from: 9 AM – 6 PM                                                                                  1 Ticket Included: 1 Snacksbox (Snacks and fruits) And receive 1 Souvenir Keychain     Free Pick-up & Drop-off

2. Join Farry (Fisher Man Boat)
Price: 250 Baht
Total Passenger: 80-100 Pax.
Tour Duration: 2.30 ชม.

Departure Time: 
Morning:                  09:30-12:00
10:30-13:00
11:30-14:00
Afternoon:              12:30-15:00
13:30-16:00
14:30-17:00
**Free Pick-up & Drop-off
Children under 130 cm. free of charge but need to be under parent close supervisor. and allow on Ferry Boat tour only.

The Tour Schedule start from 15 – 18 November 2017

Tour Hours: : 9 AM – PM 

 Free delivery from 3rd Road. Aumporn Seafood – Balihai Pier

Ticket Counter: 1. infront of Bus stop area on 3rd Road                                                                           2. at Balihai Pier

For More Information please call  : 099-608-8886

Source: welovepattaya58/ipattaya

 

 

  • Ken Anderson

    Who in their right mind would get on any of those boats?
    Death traps, the lot of them.

    • JJ (not the one in the photo)

      Yes, and the ones taking people out to visit them are on the dodgy side also.