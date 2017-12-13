One student killed, two hurt in car crash
A student was killed and two others hurt, one badly, when an SUV rear-ended a pickup truck taking them to school in Photharam district on Wednesday morning.
The impact threw the three students from the back of the pickup. One them went into the roadside canal and drowned.
The crash occurred between kilometre markers 72 and 73 on Phetkasem Road near Wat Don Krabueng intersection around 7am, said Pol Capt Paisarn Chusutthisakul, duty officer at Photharam police station.
The student thrown into the canal and killed was Sawika Kerdrit, 13, a Mathayom Suksa 1 student at Phothawattanasenee School. Her body was retrieved from the canal before police arrived, Pol Capt Paisarn said.
The two other injured students, one boy and one girl, both 13, were rushed to a nearby hospital. One, schoolboy Kritsada Wannabovorn, had serious leg injuries. The other student was identified as Saranrat Sriboran.
Chumphon Khaebamrung, driver of the pickup truck, told police he provided a transportation service for students living in villages to schools in downtown Photharam district.
He had collected the three students first and was going to pick up more at Don Krabueng village when the driver of a speeding Mitsubishi Pajero lost control in an area where the road surface was being repaired. The vehicle spun around and crashed into the rear of his pickup, Mr Chumphon said.
The impact pushed the school pickup into a ditch dividing the road, and catapulted the three students from the vehicle. The Pajero came to a stop near the canal.
Narit Wongsa, 58, driver of the Pajero, was taken into custody for legal action. Police were investigating. Source: Bangkok Post