OLYMPIC MARATHON GOLD MEDALIST of KENYA CHEERS FOR TOON
Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai’s cross-country fund-raising run got a mighty boost on Tuesday from a man who makes marathons his business – 2016 Olympic gold medalist Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.
Kipchoge posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding a pair of running shoes with the messages “#Toon Keep inspired”, “#Toon Break 2191 KM” and “Keep goin, Toon! You’ve inspired us all with your epic run. I know you can #break2191k. We are all behind you! @artiwara #breakthrough”.
Toon responded after completing his five planned laps in Lampang, posting in Thai, “Day 49 – It’s a great honour in my life. Thank you, @kipchogeeliud for inspiration and message that is very meaningful to me today. :-)#break2191k.”
Website KaoKonLaKao.com, tracking Toon’s progress, reported on Tuesday that he’d run 39 days and covered 1,947.4 kilometres. Donations given him for 11 mid-level public hospitals currently total Bt902.871 million, well past his goal of Bt700 million.
