Only in Thailand? Old woman unblocking the drains wows a million netizens!

An old woman being public spirited has wowed more than a million Thais online after she was filmed clearing the drains of litter.

Thai socail media almost went into meltdown over the pictures and video that appeared online recently.

The unnamed “aunty” praised in a Thai Rath story was using a metal rod to spear litter that was snarling up the drain outside the Klong Jan post office on Seri Thai road in downtown Bangkok yesterday , reported Thai Rath.

After heavy rains hit the capital on Wednesday night many streets were flooded causing traffic chaos and blocked drains were one of the main culprits.

Facebook poster Yupadee Vongtaweesub was passing as she saw the lady doing her bit so she started filming. The video was only short but it was more than enough for the Thai community to instantly fall in love with the woman.

A staggering one and a quarter million people viewed the clip that was shared more than 5,000 times across social media.

