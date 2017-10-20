Official schedule for Royal Cremation Period

An official timetable of events has been released showing the what, where and when in relation to the Royal Cremation towards the end of this month.

The Royal Cremation of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej is scheduled for 25-29 October 2017.

Thursday, 26 October, will be the Royal Cremation Day, and it has been declared a public holiday by the Cabinet to allow the people to take part in paying a final tribute to His Majesty the late King. The process of the Royal Cremation will last five days.

According to the Committee on Public Relations for the Royal Cremation of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the schedule for the Royal Cremation Ceremony is as follow:

♦ Wednesday 25 October 19, 2017

5.30pm: A royal merit-making ceremony is held at Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, in preparation for moving the Royal Urn to the Royal Crematorium at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground.

♦ Thursday 26 October, 2017

7am: The Royal Urn is moved from Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall to the Royal Crematorium.

5.30pm: His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun is scheduled to perform the symbolic royal cremation.

10pm: The actual royal cremation at the Royal Crematorium.

6pm-6am (of 27 October): Festivities to pay a final tribute and farewell to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and to signal the ending of the official mourning period include public performances, such as the khon masked drama, puppet shows, and orchestras.

♦ Friday 27 October, 2017

8am: The collection of the Royal Relics and Royal Ashes at the Royal Crematorium. Then the Royal Reliquary Urn containing the Royal Relics is transferred to Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, while the Royal Ashes in the cone-shaped container are transferred to Phra Sri Rattana Chedi in the Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

♦ Saturday 28 October, 2017

5.30pm: A royal merit-making ceremony for the Royal Relics at Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall.

♦ Sunday 29 October, 2017

10.30am: The Royal Relics are transferred from Dusit Maha Prasad Throne Hall to be enshrined in the Heavenly Abode in Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall within the Grand Palace.

5.30pm: The Royal Ashes are transferred to be enshrined at two temples, namely Wat Rajabopidh and Wat Bovoranives.

After the Royal Cremation Ceremony, an exhibition will be held for 30 days, from 1 to 30 November at Sanam Luang, where people will be able to view the Royal Crematorium and supplementary structures and learn more about arts and culture regarding this ancient ceremony. After the exhibition, the Royal Crematorium and other components will be completely dismantled.

Source: PBS