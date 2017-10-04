Official regulations for final month of mourning the Late King of Thailand

As always is the case, there seems to be many different reports about what will or won’t happen, and we we are supposed to follow during this month of mourning.

Thailand has entered the final month of the official mourning period as the anniversary of the death of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the royal funeral are approaching. On the streets, locals have started wearing black out of respect for the beloved monarch.

Here’s what to expect (so far) during the month of October:

Wearing Black – The government has asked for cooperation from the public in wearing mourning colors (black, white, and gray) from Oct. 1-27. People may respectfully resume wearing color on Oct. 28.

Funeral – The funeral of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be held from Oct. 25-29, with the cremation held on Oct. 26, which has been marked as a public holiday this year.

Flag – Thai flags will be flown at half-mast from Oct. 13-27.

Holidays – Oct. 13, the date King Bhumibol passed away, will be an annual public holiday, while Oct. 26 is a special holiday this year for the public to attend the cremation.

Festivities – No alcohol ban has been announced so far, but businesses have been asked not to hold festivities out of respect.

Full Moon Party – The Full Moon Party on Oct. 5 has been cancelled.

Media – Television went monochrome on Oct. 1 and stations have been requested to refrain from airing entertainment programs for the entire month of October. They should instead opt for news, documentary, and educational programming.

Tourist Attractions – The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew are closed from Oct. 1-29.

Source: Coconuts