Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2017

Pattaya turned on the style for the sixth Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show with four days of excellent weather welcoming 4,554 visitors to the Gulf of Thailand’s premier marine event at Ocean Marina Yacht Club which saw an extensive in-water display of global yacht brands as well as a diverse range of onshore exhibitors.

“This year’s show has been a great success. Not only has the line-up of exhibitors and displays been excellent, but the number of visitors and the quality of visitors has been very good too,” said Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club, organisers of the Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show. The Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show continues to promote Thailand’s marine industry and showcase the Gulf of Thailand’s onshore facilities and offshore cruising grounds. Speaking of its central role in the region, Ewa Stachurska, Simpson Marine’s Group Marketing Manager noted how important it was to hold an annual boat show in Pattaya, and how its growth will help to develop and increase brand awareness in the area.

Berne Lamprecht, Managing Director of on-land exhibitor ASAP Marine, also commented, “The layout of the show was very good and the outdoor set-up was very professional.” Kazuki Otsuka, Managing Director of Hull Marine, was also pleased with the way the products on display were segmented and partitioned. As a sales platform for Thailand’s marine and lifestyle industries, the show continues to deliver good results. “Exhibitors have reported sales and the generation of many serious leads with many serious buyers. Visitors were engaged and interested in the boats, marine products and accessories, as well as the wide range of lifestyle products and services on display,” added Mr Finsten. Source: Phuket News