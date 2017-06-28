Nude, bound waitress found murdered in rented room, suspected lover seen leaving wearing mask

On the morning of June 27th, the partially nude, tied-up body of a waitress was found in Prachuap Khiri Khan when co-workers went to check her home after she didn’t show up for work.

Sriprapha Kosin, 25, from Hua Hin, was found with her wrists and ankles bound, throat slashed, and face badly bruised when police opened her room.

Since she didn’t up for her shifts at Zaap Isaan Pranburi restaurant for two days and her LINE account was not active, her boss, Juthamas Chaipradit, became worried and sent two staff members to check on Sriprapha. When her co-workers arrived, they could smell her decomposing body from outside. They discovered her apartment had been locked from the outside but all the lights were on. They called the police, reported The Nation

Officers ascertained that she had been dead for two days before her co-workers went to the room.

Other people living in the building’s rented rooms had seen the young woman return to her room Sunday afternoon on the back of a man’s motorcycle. They suspected that he was her lover. When he left later, he was wearing a surgical mask obscuring his face.

According to Komchadluek, the man was described as muscular, dark-skinned, and 160-centimeter tall.

Friends have been leaving messages of condolence on her Facebook page.

Source: Coconuts