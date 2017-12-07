Novices arrested Drunk trying to steal temple donations
Novices at a temple in Muang Nakhon Phanom caught an apparently intoxicated man trying to break open a donation box on Thursday morning.
The novices of Wat Sawang Suwannaram handed over Sansern Saengkasat, 40, to police when they arrived, saying the noise he’d made trying to break open the wooden donation box had disturbed their morning dharma reading.
Police said Sansern admitted to being drunk and was looking for money to buy more alcohol. Source: Asia Nation