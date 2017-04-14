Happy Songkran?? NOT as motorists covered in urine and motor oil

Happy Songkran?? NOT as motorists covered in urine, motor oil and fish

Local police said Thursday they were searching for a group of youths who were ‘enjoying’ songkran by tossing bags filled with urine and other foul fluids at passing motorcycles and cars.

After a Facebook page posted photos of youths chucking bags of urine, rotten eggs, fish sauce, pla-raa and motor oil Thursday early morning, Chonburi motorists redirected their travel routes to avoid the Liap Chai Fung Bridge for fear of being soaked in grime.

“We’re trying to find the group involved right now. They’re not really a gang, per se,” Police Col. Somchoke Taphol said Thursday morning. The main problem for police seems to be that there was so many of them, so they took to social media and aksed for help from the local community:

“Social media users, help us find them. Why don’t you help us out, so society can improve?”

If anyone recognises any photos or knows any known trouble makers they were asked to report to police immediately.

Comments on the Facebook page claimed the trouble makers started tossing their filth Wednesday night as their way of getting the Songkran party started and were responsible for causing at least two motor accidents.

“I’ve lived in Chonburi for so long, but I’m too scared to party. If one of them hits me, I’m done for sure,” wrote Athit Tor Lekcharoen, a Facebook user.

Source: Khao Sod