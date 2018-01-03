Nose job goes wrong in Bangkok *graphic images*

Photos of an extreme case of a nose job gone wrong circulated during over the holidays. Reports said that an infection caused the implant to stick out between the poor woman’s eyes.

The photos, posted on Dec. 24 by Hataitip, a beauty clinic in Bangkok, received over 10,000 shares. The Bangkok clinic noted that they offered to take out the implant for the unnamed woman for free after the clinic outside the city where she received the implant denied to take responsibility.

“This is a lesson for those who are deciding on a clinic to get a nose job from. In this case, the infection caused the implant to stick out [between her eyes]. The patient attempted to contact the clinic, but they did not take responsibility and refused to help.”

Hataitip also posted the grisly photos taken after the implant was removed and wrote that the woman would have to wait at least a year for the skin to grow back if she wanted to get another implant.

Some netizens said they’d never seen such a bad case of a botched nose job before and many praised the clinic for treating the woman for free.

Warning: Uncensored images below.