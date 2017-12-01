Norwegian busted for making false police report

A Norwegian who made a police report claiming he had been robbed of 30,000 bahts worth of cash and valuable has been busted for making the whole thing up.

The initial report from the man, named only as “Yohansson” , aged 29, said that he had been robbed by 2 young Thai men on a motorbike in the Pratumnak area of Pattaya. He told police that he had been strolling around when the 2 men came out of no where to snatch his bag from him.

These reports are all too familiar in Pattaya, so it was nothing new to police and they set about investigating yet another case which could potentially damage the already tarnished reputation that Pattaya is getting.

This time, however, it was a little different.

After checking through CCTV images and with a complete lack of any eye witness statements, police began to question whether the man was making the incident up for insurance purposes.

After harsh questioning from Pattaya’s finest, the man caved into the pressure and admitted making the whole thing up for financial gain. A quick check of the man’s room found all of the items that he initially claimed to have been stolen.

The items were taken away as evidence and the man was charged with making a false police report.

It is not known why the man was allowed to wear a motorbike helmet which covered his identity, or why he was photographed shaking hands with Pattaya’s top cop.

The chief of Pattaya police did make a statement regarding the case, warning anyone that tries making incidents up for financial gain that it will not be tolerated and harsh penalties will be issued to anyone caught doing so.