NORTH BY NORTH EAST ‘Udon Thani-Chiang Mai’ FLIGHT
There’ll be more seats than ever between Udon Thani and Chiang Mai come February 15 as AirAsia switches to a larger plane to service the route.
Santisuk Klongchaiya, director of commercial for Thai AirAsia, explains that the Udon Thani-Chiang Mai daily direct flight is an affirmation of Thai AirAsia’s policy of offering more and more regional connections in support of the nation’s tourism and transport sectors, noting Udon Thani is one the northeastern region’s strategic provinces for growth and one where AirAsia sees opportunities for expansion in both tourism and investment.
“The new route connects the northeast to the north and will be served by a 180 seat Airbus A320, a larger plane that offers greater comfort alongside AirAsia’s on-time service,” he added.
At the same time, to accommodate a growing number of passengers, AirAsia is increasing frequency on its Bangkok-Udon Thani route from four to five flights a day also starting in February.
Udon Thani can currently be reached from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport four times a day, Pattaya (U-Tapao) two times a day, Phuket once a day and soon from Chiang Mai, also once a day. The latest route is being launched at a promotional fare starting at Bt 590 per trip. Book from December 22 to 31 via all ticketing channels; www.airasia.com, Counter Service at convenience stores and 7-Eleven or through the Call Center (02) 515- 999 and your nearest ticket agent for travel from February 15 to December 31, 2019. Source: Asia Nation