NORTH BY NORTH EAST ‘Udon Thani-Chiang Mai’ FLIGHT

There’ll be more seats than ever between Udon Thani and Chiang Mai come February 15 as AirAsia switches to a larger plane to service the route.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, director of commercial for Thai AirAsia, explains that the Udon Thani-Chiang Mai daily direct flight is an affirmation of Thai AirAsia’s policy of offering more and more regional connections in support of the nation’s tourism and transport sectors, noting Udon Thani is one the northeastern region’s strategic provinces for growth and one where AirAsia sees opportunities for expansion in both tourism and investment.