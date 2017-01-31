1. Visa Requirements

Applicant has to be 50 years of age and above (on date of submitting an application).

(on date of submitting an application). Is not a person prohibited from entering the Kingdom.

Has no criminal record against security of Thailand and the country of his/her nationality, or the country of his/her residence.

Has nationality of or residency in the country where his/her application is submitted.

Not having prohibitive diseases as indicated in the Ministerial Regulation No. 14 (B.E. 2535).

Note: Applicant is not permitted to engage in any occupation or employment.

2. Documents Required

The validity of your passport must not less than 18 months. (Damaged, invalid or altered passports will not be accepted).

Three copies of a Visa Application Form with 3 photos (2″X2″) passport size and Additional Visa Application Form for Visa O-A. All application forms must be filled out completely with applicant’s signature

A copy of a bank statement showing a deposit of the amount equal to no less than $ 25,000 or an income certificate (an original copy) with a monthly income of no less than $ 2,100 or a deposit account plus a monthly income of no less than $25,000 a year and must be accompanied with a letter of guarantee from the bank stating the monthly income from a source such as a pension or other sources and the letter from the bank must be certified by a Notary Public.

Verification stating that the applicant has no criminal record issued from the country of his/her nationality or residence (the verification shall be valid for no more than 3 months). The criminal record must be certified by a Notary Public.

A medical certificate issued from the country where the application is submitted showing no prohibitive diseases as indicated in the Ministerial Regulation No. 14 (B.E. 2535) (the certificate shall be valid for no more than 3 months). Medical Certificate Form . The medical certificate must be certified by a Notary Public.

You must also include a photocopy of the booked confirmation flights such as a travel itinerary or airline ticket when applying for the Visa “O-A”.

In the case that the applicant wishes to have his/her spouse stay together in the Kingdom but the spouse is not qualified for the Non-Immigrant visa “O-A”, their marriage certificate shall also be produced as evidence. (The spouse will be considered for the Visa for Temporary Resident under the “O” code). The marriage certificate must be certified by a Notary Public.

Note: Letter from the bank, medical certificate and police clearance certificate must be notarized individually.

3. Visa Fee

The visa fee for the Non-Immigrant Visa “O-A” is CAD 200.00 (multiple entries).

How to make visa fee payments:

If application is submitted by mail or in person, please pay by money order only payable to Royal Thai Embassy. Personal cheques, company cheques, debit cards and credit cards are not accepted.

A prepaid express post envelope must be included for the return of the passport.

Consular officers reserve the right to request additional documents as deemed necessary and also reserve the right to reject any application without having to provide reason.

4. Recommendations for the Applicant while Staying in the Kingdom

When completing the stay of 90 days in the Kingdom, the alien shall report to the competent authority and repeat it every 90 days with the Immigration Officer in the alien’s residence area, or report to the police station in the alien’s residence are if there is no Immigration control there.

(In order to report to the competent authority by mail, the alien shall do as follows:The Report Form (To Mo 47) together with a copy of the passport pages showing the alien’s photo, personal details, and the latest arrival visa stamp as well as self-addressed envelope with postage affixed, shall be forwarded, by 7 days before the due date, by acknowledgement of receipt mail to the Immigration Bureau, Sathon Tai Road, Sathon District, Bangkok 10120.In the case of conducting any following reports, the Reply Form for the previous report shall be enclosed as well.)

At the end of the one-year stay, the alien who wishes to extend his/her stay shall submit a request for the extended period at the Immigration Bureau with documented evidence of money transfer, or a deposit account in the Kingdom, or an income certificate, of the amount of no less than $800,000 Baht, or an income certificate plus deposit account in the total amount of no less than $800,000 Baht a year(equivalent CAD $25,000)

If the alien’s spouse wishes to extend his/her stay as well, the marriage certificate shall be produced.

5. Recommendations for Foreigners with Non-Immigrant Visa “O-A” (Long Stay) While Staying in the Kingdom

Upon arrival, holder of this type of visa will be permitted to stay in Thailand for 1 year from the date of first entry. During the one year period, if he or she wishes to leave and re-enter the country, he or she is required to apply at the Immigration Office for re-entry permit (single or multiple) before departure. In the case of leaving the country without a re-entry permit, the permit to stay for 1 year shall be considered void”.