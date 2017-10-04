No more traffic checkpoints in Bangkok

I’m sure we are are tired of the endless police checkpoints which cause endless traffic jams, well, for now at least, there will be no more in Bangkok.

The newly appointed acting chief of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau has announced plans end the city’s traffic checkpoints — all of them — which many blame for the frequency of traffic jams.

I know, it sounds too good to be true, which in most cases means it normally is, but if the new boss pulls through with his ideas, I think it will be a benefit to everyone.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Chanthep Sesawech, who is set to replace the retired Pol. Lt. Gen. Sanit Mahathavorn once he receives his royal endorsement, said the traffic checkpoints, which were intended to fine drivers who break minor traffic laws, actually “do more harm than good.”

Instead, he has instructed the traffic police to focus on laws that directly influence the flow of traffic, for instance, drivers who run red lights or obstruct traffic by illegally parking.

Alcohol checkpoints, however, will still be allowed, though a senior police officer must be present and prior approval from a deputy commissioner is required, Bangkok Post reported.

Lt. Gen. Chanthep Sesawech plans to kick off his new role by summoning the superintendents of all police stations in Bangkok for a meeting.

Source: Coconuts