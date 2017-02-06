No Police to be found

By Online Admin -
15
2798

No police on duty at local station for over 2 hours

At around 12:30 on February 6th, a foreigner entered a local police station in Nong Prue to report a fatality that had occurred. To his amazement, there was not a single policeman or woman in sight.

Instead, he found 2 young workers, approximately ages around 20 years old, 1 male and 1 female. They were sat behind the desk, and had been instructed by their boss to take notes of any incidents reported, for them to be dealt with later.

police
1 of 3

After questioning the young girl working, she had told locals that her boss, the policeman on duty responsible for noting any incidents that night, had popped out for something to eat.

The foreigner wasn’t the only one waiting either, as by the time the officer on duty returned to his post, there was already a rather large group of people waiting to report incidents and crimes that had taken place.

Some locals told reporters that they had been waiting for over 2 hours.

The police failed to comment on the situation and immediately set about getting through the many incidents that had built up during his “dinner break”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Pingback: No police on duty at local station for over 2 hours()

  • Jack La Motta

    Well that story is food for thought? O_o

    • steve

      will be in the bar or collecting falang tea money

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    The day or time you wanna see a copper the fuzz turn up everywhere

  • amazingthailand

    he had an appoint,ent with mia noi

  • Robins

    They were all out working check points; looking at the same people’s motorcycle licenses for the 5th time in the last week.

  • Tony Akhurst

    Just goes to show you that the bib are a big joke.

  • Jack La Motta

    Excuse me young man i would like to report a fatality, ok Sir was it an accident, natural causes or a Homicide, a Homicide! ok Sir, do you know who committed the Homicide? , yes, i did! oooooooooooh, which kind of weapon did you use Sir?, a Gun! do you still have the Gun in your possesion Sir? yes! excuse me sir i will be back in 10 Minutes

  • soidog

    The old bill were all out ‘cracking down’ on something or other.

  • Daily69

    55555

  • ken

    Brain dead keystone cops doing what they do best in this wasteland, absolulety nothing.

  • popeye the sailorman

    This is a ridiculous state of affairs when there are no Police to be found in Police station … well perhaps not so as we are in Thailand and everything is possible

    • Jack La Motta

      Thank God you did´nt have a maniac chasing you with a Machete and you run into the Police station looking for sanctuary only to see an ” out for lunch ” sign on the door, with the Maniac grinning 2 Metres away! O_o

  • LondonChris

    Having a policeman or no policeman in a station in Pattaya probably makes very little difference to the brain cell count in the building.
    2 hour lunch break though, now that is my kinda job

  • Pingback: 4cyn5et4m5t94c5t9m4vn54cx65()