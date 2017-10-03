No parties in October, including the infamous Full Moon Party

For the first time in as long as I can remember, there will be no Full Moon Party on the now world famous island of Koh Pha ngan this month.

Koh Pha ngan has cancelled its famous, or infamous, monthly Full Moon Party for October out of respect for the cremation for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The cremation is on Oct. 26, which has been declared a holiday this year so that citizens can pay their respects, reported Bangkok Post.

Koh Pha ngan is not the only place that will be toning down it’s party activities this month though. The entire Nation will be following suit as a mark of respect for the late King, who is still worshiped by the Thai people throughout the world for the countless good deeds and endless work that he put in, in order to make Thailand a better place to be.

October’s full moon is on Oct. 5 but no party will take place and entertainment will be toned down on the island and throughout the country for the entire month.

TV will also be toned down too, with all TV presenters required to wear all black, as well as the colour being toned too.

Source: Coconuts