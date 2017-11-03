No One arrested but being punished by the policeman
Two traffic policemen in Loei have been widely praised by Facebook users for punishing five teen motorcyclists with push-ups instead of a fine for riding without helmets.
The two policemen stopped the five teens at a checkpoint in front of the Mitr Phuluang sugar factor on Maliwan Road in Wang Sapung district at 4 pm on Thursday. Image of the two policemen ordering the five teens to do ten push-ups was posted and shared on several Loei groups’ Facebook pages. The posts drew comments in praise of the two policemen for not demanding hefty fines from the young riders, who might not have able to afford them anyway. Source: Nation