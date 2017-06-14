No ID, no problem: Thai woman gets tattoo on her back

A Thai tattoo artist shared snapshots of his latest body art creation on Facebook—an ID that will never expire.

It was the first time Saksit Chantawong, 34, was asked to tattoo identification on a customer. The artist, from Chaiyaphum, said he got the unusual request for ID tattoos from two soldiers who were about to be sent to work in the three southern border provinces, which have been subjected to occasional terror attacks since 2004.

The soldiers told Saksit that having their identification tattooed on their backs will make things easier in case they die in the line of duty, T News reported.

Before tattooing the soldiers, Saksit wanted to try out an ID tattoo. He recruited his 21-year-old niece as his guinea pig, tattooed her ID on her, and posted his work on Facebook. It immediately went viral.

Saksit doesn’t have a proper shop. He welcomes customers at his home in Chaiyaphum’s Kaset Somboon district, about six hours’ drive from Bangkok.

Source: Coconuts