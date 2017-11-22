No health issue, say family of military victim

Pakapong Tanyakan’s parents have come forward again to insist that their son, a military school cadet who allegedly died of a sudden heart attack last month, had no health issues.

Pichet and Sukanya Tanyakan, parents of the 18-year-old student at Thailand’s Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School, strongly stated that their deceased son was strong, healthy, and not ill, as has been implied in some media reports, according to Thai PBS.

Pichet said Pakapong was his only son and that the boy had dreamed of a career in the military since he was a child. His Facebook page appears to confirm that idea, almost all the photos show a proud-looking young man in military garb.

The father revealed that his son studied hard for three years to get into the academy — and died just five months later after telling his parents about the strong discipline he was receiving at school.

When his body was returned to his parents, it was missing the brain, heart, and stomach, which the parents only learned upon a private autopsy they ordered due to their suspicion about the boy’s death. Yesterday, military officials seemed to dismiss the parents’ horror, saying that the taking of the organs without permission was standard procedure.

The parents have, so far, only asked for the return of their son’s organs and to learn the real cause of their son’s demise.

Source: Coconuts