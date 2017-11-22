No health issue, say family of military victim
Pakapong Tanyakan’s parents have come forward again to insist that their son, a military school cadet who allegedly died of a sudden heart attack last month, had no health issues.
Pichet said Pakapong was his only son and that the boy had dreamed of a career in the military since he was a child. His Facebook page appears to confirm that idea, almost all the photos show a proud-looking young man in military garb.
The father revealed that his son studied hard for three years to get into the academy — and died just five months later after telling his parents about the strong discipline he was receiving at school.
The parents have, so far, only asked for the return of their son’s organs and to learn the real cause of their son’s demise.
Source: Coconuts