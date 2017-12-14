No charges for motorcyclist who rammed off-duty Phuket police officer’s car
Lt Sopanat Nayao of the Thalang Police told The Phuket News today (Dec 14), “I received information about an accident at the Yamaha motorbike showroom close to Heroines Monument from Traffic Police at 2:30 pm yesterday.
“I learned that the driver of the car had come from Phuket International Airport and made a U-turn opposite Wat Tha Reu in Thalang. He then approached the Yamaha showroom and indicated to turn left into the showroom car park when suddenly a motorcyclist slammed into the car,” Lt Sopanat said.
“According to Traffic Police the 27-year-old driver was travelling at speed when the accident took place. He suffered some injuries but was taken to Thalang Police Station. His motorbike also sustained serious damage to its front.
“However, I can confirm that the driver of the car doesn’t want to make a police report in this case as he has insurance to cover the damage to his vehicle.
“I can also confirm that the driver of the car, who is a policeman at Patong Police Station, doesn’t want any compensation from the motorbike driver,” he added. Pol Lt Sopanat declined to name the driver of the motorbike or car. Source: Phuket News