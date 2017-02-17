No More Baht Buses on Soi Buakow

By Danny Boy -
Baht Buses banned from Soi Buakow after new routes finalised

The military again has declared that Pattaya baht buses will run only on designated routes, but this time is backing up its order with the threat of heavier fines and vehicle seizures.

The National Council for Peace and Order’s Banglamung District office announced on Feb. 7 four more routes to bring the area’s count of “official” service lines to seven.

The official routes are now Bali Hai Pier to the Banglamung District office, a wide circle route around Pattaya, North Road to Jomtien Beach and the Baan Charoen Community to Rathpattana and Najomtien. The routes complement existing lines, including the well known Beach Road-Second Road “loop”.

However, while announcing the new service routes, the military at the same time banned baht buses from serving Soi Buakhao, which infuriated locals, both Thai and expat.

The order for the blue pickup truck taxis to run only on designated routes came after a “D-Day” operation Feb. 1 that saw more than 30 vehicles impounded for illegal parking and running off-route. While the National Council for Peace and Order laid out the routes in December, drivers largely ignored the order.

Having seen colleagues fined thousands of baht and had their trucks seized for three days, the baht bus drivers are now more compliant.

The new route system, however, brings an end to Pattaya’s easy system of anywhere transport, particularly for those needing to travel on narrow Soi Buakhao, where baht buses are now prohibited. Residents and expats grumbled loudly, but the street – which has just one lane running each direction – is now less congested.

“Is City Hall determined to drive away the independent tourist,” a Pattaya Mail reader wrote in a recent letter to the editor. “Soi Buakhao is now closed to baht buses. Why?,” he asked “It either forces you to walk in 30 C. heat along pavements too narrow to walk as a couple side-by-side and so uneven that you have to permanently look down to avoid tripping up. Twelve motorcycle taxis will be needed to replace one baht bus.”

The army wants people to call the 1337 Pattaya Contact Center if they spot any baht buses operating on Soi Buakhao or other off-route areas.

The new routes are:

Route 4: Bali Hai Pier to Third Road to Soi Photisan in Naklua to Naklua Road to the Banglamung District Office. The trip back to the pier follows the same route.

Route 5: Baan Charoen Community to Sukhumvit Road to Naklua Road to Beach Road to South Road to Pratamnak Road to Thappraya Road. It continues to Thepprasit Road and back to Sukhumvit and back to Thappraya and Jomtien Beach Road. The route terminates at Soi Chaiyapruek and travels back the way it came.

Route 6: Starts at the South Road and Sukhumvit intersection and travels along Sukhumvit to Naklua Road. It then proceeds down Naklua Road to North Road and Beach Road to South Road. It then returns up South Road to Sukhumvit.

Route 7: Starts on North Road at Sukhumvit and travels to Beach Road, South Road Thappraya and Jomtien Beach. It then turns on Soi Chaiyapruek and proceeds to Sukhumvit and Central Road and terminates at Second Road.

If you understand the descriptions of all of the routes, then you’ve obviously been here too long.

Source: Pattaya Mail

 

  • Ken Anderson

    Brilliant.
    Soi Buakhow will become infinitely safer for all.

    • kaii829

      Agree and it is to many baht buses in pattaya too, so the new problem would be that every bus will be in the beach and second road and the traffic is already horrible there

      • John

        The Baht Busses are not the problem. Without them there would be much more traffic. One of the problems is that many cars use Soi Buakhao for no real reason. They don’t stop there. So they should use the 3rd Road and not create traffic chaos in roads they don’t need to use.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Knowing soi Buakhow is a drunkard beer bar soi why would you wanna go there if you want feel all Warm and safe maybe Wally world or Disnleyland is more your style they have fairy floss and all things nice also someone to hold your hands .

      • Ken Anderson

        I never go to drink in Soi Buakhow, but it is a road that in the daytime I often have need to drive down. The songthaews are a menace and a danger to all other road users.
        Again, this action is I dare say the result of years of inconsiderate and stupid behavior on the part of the drivers. They have only themselves to blame.

        • Patamnak Hill Hobo

          Look around your in Pattaya not your little sheep shaggers village back home where everything is nice safe . Without the good people drivers of the Baht buses the drunkards will staggering And swerving all along soi Buakhow now trying to get to there favorite beer bar . The baht buses are very safe experienced drivers probably more like you misbehaving .

          • Rob

            lol … and I guess you also believe in Santa Claus and the tooth fairy too!

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            Nope no tooth fairy believer here but i used to believe the moon was made out of green cheese it all originated from reading those cat in the hat books when i was a kid .

          • Ken

            “The baht buses are very safe experienced drivers” Hahaha, I always suspected you never been to Pattaya in your life and now you’ve proven it – LMAO!

      • amazingthailand

        Soi buakhow is cheapcharlies disneyland

  • le chef

    and the prices are ????

  • le chef

    the good thing is i might get to see a bit more of pattaya doing the loops on these routes yee ha

  • le chef

    PS. so you cant actually hire one to take you where you want to go anymore then

  • L-Nino

    ban ALL tour buses west of Sukhumvite. They are the true menaces. Deploy the smaller baht busses to take these retards around, not gigantic double decker ones. Let’s face it, most of these people are short bus types anyways…

  • John

    Yesterday I called the 1337 because there where no Baht Busses. Everyone who feels annoyed by them can easily drive the 3rd Road instead of Soi Buakhao. How can they want to stop the public transport in one of the busiest Sois of Pattaya. What they really should stop there is the awful noise of some bars. Most bars are okay but some believe they have to entertain the whole area and don’t care about endless complaints at the City Hall.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Take note and learn if your reading this comment Mr hate Thai people Ken. You could do well to learn from a long waited sensible comment like this .

    • amazingthailand

      whats the correlation with subject. too much singha probably

  • Robins

    How horrible, no wonder they’re upset. Must be at least a 5 minute walk from 2nd or 3rd Roads to Soi Buakow.

    • amazingthailand

      10 minutes in a temperature 30 degrees celcius up enjoy

    • Ken

      Good luck getting a baht bus on 3rd Road.

  • amazingthailand

    military dont have any experience in ruling urban areas. should do what they are designed for. wait in their barracks and defend the frontiers when required. obviously no strategic vision. just 1 example if you want an alternative for pats flying club just take a walk in Soi Buakhao thats purely suicidal. no footpaths that name Worth. motorbikes trying to eat you. They should ban the motorbikes there and leave the good servicing baht buses. but yes this wastelandlos

    • soidog

      From the Marquee to 18 coins and back again door to door …the baht bus service was convenient, an anomaly where not much else makes sense ,so they cured that one..

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      I support the baht buses and motor bikes in soi Buakhow only thing needs cleaning up is the idiot farangs walking 5 wide along the Soi thinking they own the place ban the farangs or clean there behavior first and they wouldn’t have any accidents .