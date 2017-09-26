No more beer sales on the beach starting October

By Online Admin -
7
781

From the beginning of October, only a few days away, beach vendors on Pattaya’s beaches will no longer be able to sell alcohol.

The new regulations have been set out by the army and in a meeting held earlier this month Mr. Wasinpat Chimtin, Sanitation Chief, outlined the new rules to a handful of current beach vendors that had attended the meeting.

The new rules look likely to be just another setback in what many people believe is sending Pattaya in the opposite direction to which it should be going.

The new rules were backed up by officials, however, saying that there has been an increase in injuries and drowning at the beaches caused by alcohol related issues and that the new rules are there for the safety of both locals and tourists.

Also outlined in the rules were need for all vendors working on the beach to be wearing specific uniform aprons, as well as other laws regarding the issue of leasing and subleasing plots of land on the beach.

Although officials are standing behind the excuse of safety, many believe that the new regulations are simply following the current governments desires which rids the city of the so called “sex-tourists”, as it aims to attract what they are calling “more quality tourists”

  • amazingthailand

    No pl o blem 7 11 ca se clo sed

  • Koltyn

    Just BYOB and problem solved.

  • ken

    “lso outlined in the rules were need for all vendors working on the beach to be wearing specific uniform aprons, ” –Now if you can only get these food vendors to wash themselves and their uniforms that would be a feat but this is simply another opportunity for these bent cop to extort more money from these criminal vendors.

  • paul

    it will be great so cheap a day out at the beach walk to jomtien from soi vc because baht taxis go so slow with all the road works then fill up at 7 11 cause no booze being sold old news this as i posted about booze ban on here many days ago when my nephew cound nt buy his favourite cakes or donut

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      Never mind your nephew will soon be able to buy a c ock corn shaped cheese and chili dog from 7-11 and a cheers beer to wash it down and a great selfie opportunity for you and your nephew too it’s all the rage now .

  • Ken Anderson

    The ”quality tourists” from Russia, probably the biggest pi## heads in town, they are going to love this one.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    From now on you’ll just have to get off your fat barge asz and walk across the road to a 7-11 and swirl down about 10 chang beers and walk across to your treasured beach chair probably about every 10 minutes knowing these old drunkard Poms and Russians