Nigerian man receives a beating in Soi 7

Nigerian man gets a beating after middle finger gesture

A Nigerian man has found himself on the wrong side of a bunch a Thai youths on a night out during Songkran in Soi 7, South Pattaya.

Mr Kennedy Akononu was arriving in his car, but became annoyed that people were blocking his way and splashing water on his car. He got so annoyed in fact, that he decided to show them by displaying his middle finger in an angry manner.

Obviously, the response he got back was not too good, and his car was hit several times. The 35 year old then got out of his car to confront the angry mob, only to be attacked by the gang of youths with bottles and a few motorbike helmets.

The victim suffered some minor injuries, but nothing too serious. He was given medical treatment at the scene, before making his way to a local hospital for further check ups.

An unidentified Thai man who was covered in what we assume to be the victims blood told us that the were at least 4, possibly more Thai youths involved in the attack, but they had all managed to escape on motorbikes before police had arrived.

Police are now looking at CCTV images from the area and surrounding zones in an attempt to track down the attackers.