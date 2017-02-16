Nice try Granny – Failed Scam Attempt

By Danny Boy -
25
1867

A Thai granny tries to scam but fails miserably in North-East Thailand

A video has emerged on social media of an attempted scam by an elderly Thai granny in the North East region of Thailand. Unfortunately for the would be scammer, her acting skills were not up to scratch on this occasion.

The footage, which was posted onto facebook, is from a dash cam and shows the old lady appear from the side of the road, before dramatically throwing herself in front of the oncoming vehicle.

Luckily for the driver, she had seen the old lady coming, and had put on the breaks well before, and didn’t even come close to hitting anyone. Even so, the old lady carried on playing the victim, hoping to extort some money from the motorists.

Obviously no one in the area was remotely fooled by the attempts of the old lady, and motorists on both sides of the road simply drive past her.

Similar scams have been seen online from countires such as China and Taiwan lately, so I suppose it was only a matter of time before the scam made it’s way into Thailand.

The footage was on the Facebook page of Pattanakitr Punkot who said that it was recorded in the Seka district of Bung Karn province on Friday morning when his wife was driving.

The husband told reporters that he had already seen the similar footage of the scam happening in Taiwan, but never in a million years that he would ‘almost’ be involved in the same scam here in Thailand.

The video has obviously attracted much attention in the online social networks, and a barrage of criticism has been hurled towards the old Granny, both for the attempted scam, and her terrible acting skills.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Well, this is LOS, land of scams. These people of all ages will scam you, smile in your face and expect you to thank them for doing it to you. I can’t wait to leave this waste land never to return

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Another bitter and scorned farang that lost everthing and leaving with his tail between his legs i don’t see anyboby holding you back , adios . And don’t come back too.

      • Tony Akhurst

        Unfortuanately he cant leave as it wouldn’t give us a chance to blag him off But on the other hand it might be very quiet without him I am all for the quiet life BYE BYE ken.

    • Del *

      Wasteland is one word you silly old Ken(t), we can’t wait for you to leave either, I’d gladly chip in for the ticket.

      • Patamnak Hill Hobo

        Lets pass the hat around this poor motor mouth from the south pom probably couldn’t even afford his own Passage back home Good Riddance .

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Granny and her hillbillies better go back to drama acting school .

  • Pingback: Anonymous()

  • dannyboy6

    Danny Boy, Similar

  • Ken Anderson

    Yet more dishonest Rice farmers.
    Now this is out on social media, you can expect countless copy cat incidents in the future, all over the land of scams.
    How long before one of the misplaced rice farmers tries this in Pattaya. They will see this area as rich pickings with all the farrangs around and the totally biased and corrupt legal system which will always act in the scammers favour.

    • cfcjeff59

      If ever a falang was going to be successfully scammed in this way i couldnt think of a better candidate than you. Would truely be well deserved.

      • Robbie9

        Could not agree more but it would be much better if that old f….k Ken was also caught, that would really be a great day

        • soidog

          So everybody except Ken has been treated wonderfully by the Thais
          with honest, genuine, consideration,not subject to blind greed, deceit not played for a mug,mark or ATM? All truly loved by the girls that think you are so handsome and good hearted ?that ‘Thai Man no good’? only love you? That they love you too much and cannot sleep? That your electric and water bills are not embellished? your check bin not stuffed? It must just be me and Ken then……

          • Ken

            Hahaha, LMAO! According to t0ssers like Deadhorse and Hobo the Thais are the most wonderful and beautiful people on the planet and all farangs are the scum of the Earth.

          • soidog

            My favourite BG had just started and had little English,I found her with a photo copied, dog eared, well thumbed primer for BG basic English phrases,yellow highlighted were et al ‘No you no pay bar! you pay me first’ ‘I miss you darling why you forget me’ ‘when you go I give up bar go home,just need 2000Bt for bus’etc etc funny.I start crying about how much I love them after meeting them five minutes ago..they know they have been sussed and start laughing…then they dump me and move on.

          • Deadhorse.

            Just you.

    • soidog

      Anyone trying this stunt in Pattaya would be squashed flat,the drivers dont notice pedestrians on crossings so what chance for someone lying down?

  • amazingthailand

    before ricefarmersgranny was sowgirl in windmill a gogo

  • amazingthailand

    in fact the ricefarmers were betting on grannies russian roulette act

  • Mike Murphy

    “The footage, which was posted onto facebook, is from a dash cam ” a dash cam that uses film?

    • Jack La Motta

      Most modern Dashcams have a photo function, the stills are stored on an SD card which you can watch or download on to your pc, or attach the Dashcam using a USB cable to your pc and download the video images

  • le chef

    knew this would happen — land of copies

  • Jack La Motta

    Thats what happens to ex Bar.Girls when they return back up north and get old in poverty, the ones that did´nt manage to marry a Farang!^its sad that the old women are so desperate to resort to such dangerous stunts to try to make some money

    • Ken Anderson

      No! you are wrong!
      Even Thai’s that have money will continue to be dishonest and scam. It is in their DNA, particularly the Isaan hillbillies.
      The only difference is, the more wealthy they become, the scams and dishonesty just get bigger and more costly to their victims.

      • Jack La Motta

        I wonder what makes Thailand so different, Singapore Korea and Japan are Bastions of politeness and high moral standards, excluding the Yakuza of course or other organised crime in those countries, who still abide by Centuries old tradition and have their own moral codes and standards, and dont usually bother ordinary people or foreigners.

      • soidog

        Even if a falang was sending 100k bt a month they would jeopardise that for 500bt short time.I know girls that have their own bars (paid for by absent falang)
        that are not above earning a bit extra.