Next month beach smoking is banned nationwide

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources plans to ban smoking on beaches nationwide next month after thousands of cigarette butts are found in sand.

In a pioneer project, the department is to invoke a coastal resources management law on to issue the smoking ban on 20 popular beaches early next month, said department chief Jatuporn Buruphat. Jatuporn said he had consulted with Natural Resources and Environment Minister Gen Surasak Kanchanarat and the minister agreed with the proposal.

Since the ban will be based on marine park law, offenders will be subject to huge maximum penalties of one year in jail or Bt100,000 fine. Jatuporn said the ban had been discussed with provincial governors and local administrations. The 20 beaches involved include Mae Pim, Laem Sing, Bang Saen, Cha-am, Khao Takiab, Bo Phut, Haad Sai Ree, Patong, Pattaya, Jomtien, Koh Khai Nok and Koh Khai Nai.

Jatuporn said he decided to take action after the Andaman Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre found in a recent survey that there was anything from 63,000 to 138,000 cigarette butts on a 2.5-kilometre stretch of Patong Beach. The figure was estimated based on a sampling survey of a 9-square-metre area to a depth of 10 centimeters. The survey found an average of 0.76 cigarette butt per square meter of sand.“We won’t totally ban smoking but we will set aside

“We won’t totally ban smoking but we will set aside smoking area for smokers before they reach the beach. They can drop their cigarette butts there but they will not be allowed to stroll on the beach while smoking,” Jatuporn said. “Doing that allows for a high possibility cigarette but being dropped into the sand.”

Jatuporn added that his department would soon expand the ban to cover every beach in the country. He said the department would also consider a smoking ban on passenger and tourist boats to tackle the issue of cigarette butts dropped into the sea. Source: Nation

  • Robert Miles

    smokers should not drop their cigarette butts anywhere.

    • soidog

      Everywhere it seems that this type of littering is more acceptable than the cigarette wrappers and packets being dropped on the floor ,or sweet wrappers..it makes no sense.

  • ken

    As with anything else in this wasteland the enforcement of this new law will be the issue because these morons will smoke. Sat at the beach two days ago and saw more smokers on the beach than in the pub. I am all for giving these smokers their own portion of the beach but nothing works here so why would this?

    • soidog

      When Police complain about pay..just give them another opportunity to fine people,500bt now to ‘clear the case’, or a year in jail.

  • ilovebangkok

    if people need a drag then they should leave the beach & return afterwards.

  • Homebrew

    No Prostitution + No Alcohol + No Smoking + No Parking = No Tourists

    • Sid Bream

      That’s great, keep all the lowlifes out of Thailand and make the place great again. It’s long overdue that this disgusting habit along with the grubs that just litter their butts away onto the beach which end up either in the gullets of birds or fish was banned from beaches, not just in Thailand but it should be worldwide.

      • Homebrew

        I’m all for keeping the beaches clean, but the problem is much greater than just beach smokers. Every cigarette butt, dog excrement, and refuse that is dropped on every Soi in Pattaya that is not swept up, gets washed down the drains and goes directly into the sea through the pipes under the beach as per design of the city stormwater drainage system. It floats around, and a lot of it returns back to the beachfront. Is the city going to fine itself for polluting the coastline now as well? Also, I roll my own cigarette tobacco. There is no filter to worry about.

  • taff

    Only one thing for it smoke a pipe.

  • Glockandspiel

    Tourism brings in more than enough revenue to ensure beaches are kept in pristine condition. You always see old rice farmer’s daughters with their wide brimmed hats combing the beaches picking up rubbish where they see it. These old boilers are either not doing a good enough job or they are understaffed. I suspect it is a bit of both. City Hall officials should utilise the old boilers from the surrounding beer bars and get them to help clean the beach.

  • popeye the sailorman

    another lame brained rule/law who is going to enforce it??
    The CIG police??

  • pompeypaul

    Another nail in the coffin of the Thai tourist industry

  • Ken Anderson

    This most disgusting of habits should indeed be banned outright in public, banishing the filthy smelly participants to carrying out this vile practice only in their own homes.
    If I were to sit on the beach eating sweets and throwing the wrappers on the sand I would be rightly frowned upon and labeled a litter lout. But smokers seem to think it acceptable to throw the toxic residue of their filthy practice on the floor where ever they may be!!
    I do hope for once the Thai authorities use this money making opportunity to it’s fullest potential, and scam everything they possibly can from this group of smelly and antisocial people that are smokers.