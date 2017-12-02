Newborn baby boy abandoned on motorbike sidecar in Philippines

A newborn baby boy just a few hours old was found abandoned on a motorbike and side car.

The toddler was wrapped in dirty old plastic shopping bags when a group of friends returning from a birthday party heard cries at 1am on Monday morning in Caloocan City, Philippines.

Doctors said the boy – still covered in red blood with his umbilical cord attached.- had been slowly suffocating inside the red and white carrier bags.

Emergency services arrived and rushed the infant to hospital where we was found to have ‘’a full of head of hair’’ and ‘’slightly reddish’’ but healthy.

The passer-by who found the baby, Sean Casiman, 21, said: ‘’Whoever left the baby like this has no heart! Don’t fool around if you can’t bear the consequences.

”This is the night that will forever stay in my memory, this is the first time I have encountered this. If we see the person who did this, we might as well place him inside a plastic bag so that person could die, too.

”I pray that the baby reaches the hospital and survives and grows up to have all their dreams come true.’’

Social worker Carina Serafica said the baby was only a few hours old and that he had not been alive long enough to contract infections from rubbish and garbage in the road.

She said: ”The baby looks like it just came out of the womb because of the blood. The garbage is too toxic for the baby, the germs too, the can affect the baby especially when it is newly-born.”

The infant is still recovering from the ordeal at the Caloocan City Medical Center. He will be sent to the Caloocan City’s Social Welfare Department (CSWD) for adoption once all the paperwork is completed.

The local government and social department will also work to police to try to trace the boy’s original parents. Police are investigating the incident.