Newborn baby drops from condo in Pattaya
Police are looking to track down the parents of a newborn baby boy dropped to the ground from a highrise condominium in Pattaya beach town on Monday evening.
The dead infant was found in a plastic shopping bag at the base of an 11-storey condominium in Sai Song Road in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district around 6 pm. The baby had severe head injuries. Apichart Chanwan, 26, said he was installing curtains in an apartment on the fourth floor when he saw something fall past the window. He leaned out to look and saw part of a baby’s body jutting from a plastic shopping bag on the ground below. He immediately ran downstairs and alerted a security guard. Police said on Tuesday morning that nobody had so far owned up to being the parents of the dead infant. They were questioning people who stay in the building and examining security camera footage for clues. Source: Bangkok Post