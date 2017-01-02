Police called to investigate stabbing at Soi 2 Thepprasit.

At around 11am on the morning of January 1st, Police were called to a small guest house in Soi 2 Thepprasit, to investigate a stabbing that had occurred.

Arriving at the scene, police found a Thai Male, 24 years old, lying in a pool of blood, with a nasty looking gash in the right side of his stomach.

Also at the scene, police found another Thai male, 27 years old and his sister, 23 years old, who also turned out to be the wife of the victim. Both were still highly intoxicated, and were not much help to police or emergency services.

They had all been celebrating the New Year with a few bottles of whisky when an argument broke out. The cause and reason for the argument is still a mystery, but it came to an abrupt end when the brother-in-law produced a knife and proceeded to stab the victim twice in the stomach.

Police and Emergency services were quickly called and the victim was taken to the local hospital to be treated for his injuries. No major damage had been done, and he is now making a steady recovery.

The brother-in-law was arrested and taken in to be charged accordingly for his crime.