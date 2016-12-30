New Year Festival to be Held at Naklua “Walking Street”

This year Pattaya will be celebrating the New Year slightly differently to previous years. Instead of the usual party celebration and festivals at Bali Hai, it will be a more “low key affair” up in Naklua.

Ornwora Korapin, the Director of Tourism Promotion released the news, stating that the move comes in respect to HM the late King of Thailand.

No organized parties have been organized at all for Bali Hai, Walking Street, and Beach Road, and fireworks have been banned citywide.

A large stage has been set up at Lan Po market in Naklua, and will play host to several Thai Music Superstars including Baitoey, and Kanda.

There will be fairground type atmosphere, with various other attractions, and food and drinks available to purchase.

The party and music will be playing up until Midnight.

From all at the Pattaya One team, we hope you have a fun, and more importantly, safe New Years party, wherever you end up.